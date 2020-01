Tate QB Club To Hold First Meeting For 2020 Season

The Tate High School Quarterback is gearing up for the 2020 football season.

The quarterback club will hold their first meeting of the season on Monday, January 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the classroom behind the Fryman Gym. Everyone is welcome, including parents of incoming freshmen.

QB Club meetings for the year have been changed to Monday nights.