Tate JV Cheerleaders Named Grand Champions At Chipley Tiger Cheer Challenge

The JV Tate Aggie cheerleaders brought home first place and the Grand Champion title Saturday from the Tiger Cheer Challenge at Chipley High School. They also won the title of Strongest Stunt Group in a stunt-off.

The Aggie cheerleaders took to the mat with a recently modified routine with changes that included increased difficulty in stunting.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.