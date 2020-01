Tate High School Curriculum Fair Is Tuesday For Incoming And Current Students

There will be a curriculum fair for incoming freshmen and current Tate High School students on Tuesday.

The curriculum fair will be held from from 5:30-7:00 p.m. in the Tate cafeteria. Attendees will be able to discover academic opportunities, meet teachers, view available courses, visit the school’s six academies and explore extracurricular activities.