New 448 Area Code Coming To The 850. Here’s When It Happens.

A schedule to roll out the new 448 area code for Northwest Florida has been announced.

The current 850 area code will run out of available phone numbers in early 2022, and state regulators late last year approved the addition of the 448 area code to alleviate the number crunch. The new area code would cover the same area as the current 850 area code, which includes Escambia County to Tallahassee.

Phone companies will begin network preparation and customer education about the new area code on February 22, 2020.

During a permissive dialing period beginning August 22, 2020, phone subscribers may dial local calls within the overlay area on either a 7-digit or 10-digit basis, but will be encouraged to dial 10-digits. After the permissive period ends on February 20, 2021, all calls must be dialed using 10-digits.

The earliest date someone may receive a number with the new 448 area code will be March 20, 2021.

All existing customers will retain the 850 area code and would not have to change their telephone numbers, according to the Florida Public Service Commission.