Santa Rosa Sheriff, Milton PD Looking For Violent, Possibly Armed Fugitive

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and Milton Police are looking for a wanted violent fugitive who may be armed.

Coty James Anderson is a 23-year old white male, about 5-foot 11-inches tall, 185 pounds with dark blonde hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted by both agencies on extensive charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or what he may be driving is asked to call Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP (7867) or visit SRCCS.com.