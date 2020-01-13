Rainy, Unseasonably Warm Start To The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Widespread dense fog before 9am. High near 75. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.