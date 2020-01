Photos: Flooded Escambia River Pushes Log Jam Against Highway 4 Bridge

Floodwaters have pushed a large log jam in the Escambia River against the Highway 4 bridge between Century and Jay. There has not been any reported damage to the bridge from the log jam.

The Escambia River was at about 17.75 feet at the time of these photos midday Monday, just above flood stage of 17 feet.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.