Phillip Daryl Williams

Mr. Phillip Daryl Williams, age 65, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home in Nokomis, Alabama.

Mr. Williams was a native of Atmore, AL and had resided in Nokomis, AL for most of his life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a veteran with the US Marine Corp and the Alabama Army National Guard. He worked at Pensacola NAS with over 30 years of service, with many good friends. He was an outdoorsman, fisherman, hunter, scuba diver, loved to swim with his grandkids and was a member of the Nokomis Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Geraldine Williams.

He is survived by wife of 38 years, Kay Charmaine Williams of Nokomis, AL; three sons, Sean (Venetia) Corbitt of Phillipsville, AL, Christopher (Jessica) Corbitt of Rabun, AL and Heath (Ashlee) Williams of Nokomis, AL; one daughter, Charmaine (David) Paul of Nokomis, AL; one brother, Frank H. (Jimmie) Williams of Atmore, AL; two sisters, Sandra (Donald) Lambert of Nokomis, FL and Debbie (Ricky) Fore of Nokomis, AL; and eight grandchildren, Dylan Brunson, Justin Brunson, Braylon Corbitt, Brant Williams, Madison Williams, Mason Williams, Elin Paul and Everleigh Paul.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at the Nokomis Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Hill and Bro. Dennis Daniel officiating.

Burial will follow at the Nokomis Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the Nokomis Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Vance Murphy, Justin Murphy, Brandon Parks, Brian Stewart, Damon Stewart and Wade Chavers.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes is in charge of all arrangements.