Pensacola Police No Longer Responding To Most Parking Lot Crashes

January 1, 2020

Beginning today, January 1, the Pensacola Police Department will no longer respond to or take reports on simple parking lot crashes.

“This change will make our procedure consistent with the Florida Highway Patrol,” said  PPD Officer Mike Wood.

When a simple parking lot crash is reported, the dispatcher will direct the caller to a self-reporting link at PensacolaPolice.com and provide a number.

Pensacola Police will still respond to parking lot crashes when

  • anyone is injured/complains of injury
  • a driver is believed to be impaired
  • a commercial vehicle is involved
  • if a vehicle is disabled to the point a wrecker is required to move it
  • a city vehicle is involved
  • the crash is a hit and run
  • hazardous materials are involved
  • or any other criminal investigations.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 