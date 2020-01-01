Pensacola Police No Longer Responding To Most Parking Lot Crashes

Beginning today, January 1, the Pensacola Police Department will no longer respond to or take reports on simple parking lot crashes.

“This change will make our procedure consistent with the Florida Highway Patrol,” said PPD Officer Mike Wood.

When a simple parking lot crash is reported, the dispatcher will direct the caller to a self-reporting link at PensacolaPolice.com and provide a number.

Pensacola Police will still respond to parking lot crashes when