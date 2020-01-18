Pensacola Offering Creditor Monitoring To Thousands After Cyberattack

January 18, 2020

The City of Pensacola is offering credit monitoring to an estimated 57,000 people following a ransomware cyberattack last month.

Pensacola’s computer network suffered the attack during the early morning hours of December 7.

City officials say any current customer of Pensacola Energy, an employee or retiree of the city, an active applicant or recipient of Section 8 Housing assistance and/or a vendor of the city who supplied a social security number rather than an federal tax ID number are all at risk.

The personal information that may have been obtained by the hackers includes individuals’ first and last names; social security number, driver license number, or other identification number; bank account number, credit card number, or debit card number.

The city is now offering LifeLock credit monitoring and identity theft protection services via a letter in the mail. The letter is described as nondescript  with a return address in Suwanee, Georgia.

Anyone with questions regarding the security breach or personal information that was kept by the city should contact LifeLock at (877) 368-4457 by April 30, 2020.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 