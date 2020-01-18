Pensacola Offering Creditor Monitoring To Thousands After Cyberattack

The City of Pensacola is offering credit monitoring to an estimated 57,000 people following a ransomware cyberattack last month.

Pensacola’s computer network suffered the attack during the early morning hours of December 7.

City officials say any current customer of Pensacola Energy, an employee or retiree of the city, an active applicant or recipient of Section 8 Housing assistance and/or a vendor of the city who supplied a social security number rather than an federal tax ID number are all at risk.

The personal information that may have been obtained by the hackers includes individuals’ first and last names; social security number, driver license number, or other identification number; bank account number, credit card number, or debit card number.

The city is now offering LifeLock credit monitoring and identity theft protection services via a letter in the mail. The letter is described as nondescript with a return address in Suwanee, Georgia.

Anyone with questions regarding the security breach or personal information that was kept by the city should contact LifeLock at (877) 368-4457 by April 30, 2020.