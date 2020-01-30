Overturned Log Truck Trailer Downs Power Lines On Muscogee Road

January 30, 2020

An single vehicle crash involving a log truck brought down power lines and shut down Muscogee Road Thursday night.

The truck traveled off Muscogee Road near Madrid Road about 6:15 p.m. and struck a power pole. The power pole was snapped and power lines came down in the area.  The truck driver was not injured.

Muscogee Road was closed while Gulf Power worked to make repairs. Gulf Power reported 15 customers on Rittenberry Road initially lost power.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment and Beulah stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 