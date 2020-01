Overnight Fire Destroys Flomaton Mobile Home

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Flomaton early Tuesday morning.

The fire in the 800 block of a Martin Luther King Drive was reported about 3:20 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The Flomaton, Lambeth and Friendship fire departments and the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.