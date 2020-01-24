One Person Killed In W Street Crash; Century Man, Pensacola Woman Critical

January 24, 2020

One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on W Street at Marcus Pointe Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 36-year old Ava Stoudemire of Pensacola attempted to turn her Toyota van onto Marcus Pointe Boulevard. She failed to negotiate the turn and collided with a semi-truck and then rotated into a box truck, both of which were traveling south on North W Street.

Stoudemire and the front seat passenger, 34-year old Gregory Matthews of Century, were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition. The rear passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The drivers of the trucks were not injured.

The FHP investigation is continuing.

Written by William Reynolds 

 