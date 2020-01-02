One Injuried In Rear End Crash Involving ECUA Truck

A driver was injured in a rear-end collision with an ECUA work truck Thursday morning in Cantonment.

The crash happened on Highway 297A near the Bentley Oaks Estates subdivision when the driver of a passenger car collided with the rear of an ECUA truck. One person was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS for treatment of their injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released additional information as they investigate.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.