One Injured In Highway 297A Crash

One least one person was injured in a two vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 297A at Carmody Hill Road in Cantonment.

The injured was transported by Escambia County EMS with non-life threatening injuries after the 12:45 p.m. wreck. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.