One Arrested, One Wanted For Fight Inside Cordova Mall

January 7, 2020

Pensacola Police have arrested one person and are looking for a second in connection with a fight last month inside Cordova Mall.

Trenton Newkirk, 19, has been arrested and charged with affray and disorderly conduct for the December 21 incident.

An arrest warrant for the same chargess has been issued for 18-year old Keiondre Mathis of Pensacola.

Images from eyewitness video (below) provided to NorthEscambia.com shows the fight near the mall’s center court, directly adjacent to children visiting with Santa.

Anyone with information on the whereabout of Mathis is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at (850) 435-1901, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com images.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 