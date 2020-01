Northview Girls Weightlifting Places Third At Districts, Advances To Regionals

Northview High School’s girls weightlifting team placed third at districts Friday at Baker. They advance to the regional meet on January 31, also at Baker.

Team members are (pictured, L-R) De’janique Lowery, Jayla Barron, Caitlin Gibbon, Elianna Morales, Naudia Carach and Taylor McMinn.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.