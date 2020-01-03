New Low Cost Transportation Service Available Between Century And Jay Health Care Facilities

A new transportation service between health care facilities in Century and Jay kicks off today.

The service is sponsored by the non-profit Northwest Florida Rural Health Network “in an effort to assist with the provision of access to quality healthcare for residents of northern Santa Rosa and Escambia counties,” said Director Gary Owens.

The shuttle van will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at a cost of $2 one way or $3 for a round trip. It will depart the Jay Medical Center and Jay Hospital at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and make a round trip to the Century Medical Center on Highway 29 and Lakeview Center and Community Health of Northwest Florida on Industrial Boulevard in Century. Owens said the van can make stops at no additional charge at the dialysis center and the nursing home in Century.

“We’ve been trying to get this off the ground for 10 years, and we are finally at that point with a grant,” Owens said. The grant was provided by VITAS Healthcare. “We have a lot of a folks in Jay that need dialysis (in Century), and a lot of people in Century that need to get to the hospital and the doctors in Jay.”

“This is just a beginning; we will be able to make tweaks to the service in the future,” he said.

For more information, contact the Northwest Florida Rural Health Network at (850) 675-4787 Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Pictured: Community Health of Northwest Florida and Lakeview Center in Century, one of the stops on a new transportation service serving Century and Jay. NorthEscambia.com file photo.