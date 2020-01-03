Molino Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Child Molestation

January 3, 2020

A Molino man has been sentenced to life in prison for child molestation.

Dennis Lister Odom, 60, was found guilty by an Escambia County jury on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation. Friday, he received the life sentence on the first count and 15 years on the second count. He will also be listed as a sexual predator.

Odom has another pending case of two counts of lewd or Lascivious molestation involving a different victim. The case is currently set for status conference on January 15, 2020.

From June 2017 through September 2018, Odom fondled a young girl left in his care. She disclosed the abuse to family members in September 2018, and Odom was arrested in October 2018. After Odom’s arrest, another young girl came forward and disclosed that she had also been molested by Odom over the course of several years.

He faced a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in state prison.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 