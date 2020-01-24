Molino Man Charged With Battery Of Family Members, Fleeing From Deputies

A Molino man is facing multiple charges for the alleged battery of two family members before fleeing from pursuing deputies.

Aquinas DeMarcus Brown, 58, was charged with two counts of battery second or subsequent offense, felony fleeing, resisting an officer without violence, failure to register a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The victim met Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies near her home and stated that her husband of 28 years walked in “extremely intoxicated and high on drugs”, according to an arrest report. He allegedly pushed her and began punching the son in an altercation that resulted in the destruction of several household items.

As deputies headed toward the home, they were passed by Brown in a 2006 Lincoln LS. Deputies turned around and activated their lights, but Brown refused to stop. With lights and sirens, deputies followed Brown south on Highway 95A from Richardson Road, to Welcome Road and to the home of relative on Welcome Circle. The total length of the pursuit was 3.4 miles.

Brown refused to comply with verbal commands and would not exit his vehicle, the report states, and he was extremely angry with slurred speech. Brown was “assisted out of his vehicle and onto the ground”, according to the arrest report.

Brown was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $16.750 bond.