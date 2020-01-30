Molino Man Arrested With 1.5 Pounds Of Meth In Undercover Drug Bust

January 30, 2020

A Molino man was charged after being busted in an undercover drug operation with nearly a pound and a half of meth.

Johnnie Antawn Lee, Jr. was booked into the Escambia County Jail for felony trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lee arrived at agreed upon location and knocked on the front door of the residence. He was let inside and immediately detained by awaiting members of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

During a search of the Gucci bag Lee was wearing across his chest, deputies located 658.8 grams (1.45 pounds) of meth and a digital scale, according to an arrest report. Deputies also seized $1,959 in currency from Lee.

Lee was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $32,250 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 