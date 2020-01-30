Molino Man Arrested With 1.5 Pounds Of Meth In Undercover Drug Bust

A Molino man was charged after being busted in an undercover drug operation with nearly a pound and a half of meth.

Johnnie Antawn Lee, Jr. was booked into the Escambia County Jail for felony trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lee arrived at agreed upon location and knocked on the front door of the residence. He was let inside and immediately detained by awaiting members of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

During a search of the Gucci bag Lee was wearing across his chest, deputies located 658.8 grams (1.45 pounds) of meth and a digital scale, according to an arrest report. Deputies also seized $1,959 in currency from Lee.

Lee was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $32,250 bond.