Molino And Century Libraries Get Crafty: Sign Making, Learn To Loom

Patrons of the Molino and Century branch libraries will have the chance to make a wooden sign, and the Molino Branch Library is offering instruction on basic looming techniques.

Sign Making – with STEAM

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m. – Century Branch Library

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m. – Molino Branch Library

Do you have a favorite saying? Come put it on your own wooden sign. You will design and cut out your saying to make a decorative sign using the Silhouette machines. No prior experience required. Beginners welcome. The library will provide all needed supplies.

Learn to Loom Knit

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m. – Molino Branch Library

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. – Molino Branch Library

Attendees will learn simple loom knitting techniques to create a fun and warm winter hat. All tools and materials will be provided. Space is limited. Contact Molino Branch Library at (850) 435-1760 to register.

