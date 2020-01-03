Mobile Home North Of Jay A Total Loss To Fire, But Firefighters Save Most Contents

January 3, 2020

A mobile home north of Jay was a total loss to fire Thursday night, but firefighters were able to remove and save most of the contents.

The fire in the 6000 block of Old Pollard Road, just south of the Florida-Alabama state line, was reported about 6 p.m.

The homeowner was at home a heard a popping noise just before the smoke alarm activated in the single-wide mobile home, according to Jay Fire Chief Tony Simmons.

“Upon our arrival there was heavy smoke under the structure and soon after flames were showing. It appears to be an electrical short,” Simmons said. There were no injuries.

The Jay, Berrydale, Allentown and Century fire stations responded, along with Lifeguard ambulance and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

