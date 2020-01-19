MLK Day Programs, Parades Planned

Parades and special events will honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. across the area on Monday.

Century

The Century-Flomaton Improvement Association will honor Dr. King with a motorcade in Century Monday morning. The motorcade will line up at the old Carver School on Pond Street at 8:00 a.m. The motorcade will roll at 9 a.m. and will end at the Agricultural Building on West Highway 4. A program and celebration will follow in the Ag Building at about 10:00 with a guest speaker Pastor Karen Shuford of Wesley Chapel Church in Century, special music and lunch.

Cantonment

The 14th Annual Cantonment MLK Parade will roll at 4 p.m. on Monday. There are no entry fees required, but it is required that entries have plenty of candy or trinkets for children, and organizers are asking that each car or float display a symbol or picture that pertains to the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Participants are asked to line up beginning at 3 p.m. at the Carver Park at 208 Webb Street. Floats, cars, horses and motorcycles are welcome. The parade will travel Washington, Booker and Carver before returning. For more information, call (850) 390-1912.

Atmore

The 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade will line up at Houston Avery Park and roll at 10 a.m. on January 20. The parade will travel MLK Avenue to Carver Avenue, to Ashley Street, to Main Street, to Liberty Street, To MLK Avenue, to Ridgely Street and end at the Emmanuel Faith Center at 710 East Ridgely Street for a program with guest speaker James Averhart of Mobile.

Flomaton

A march will begin at Highway 31 and MLK Drive at 8:30 a.m. and end at MLK Drive and Van Hoosen Road on Monday, January 2020. At 10 a.m., a celebration will be held at the Damascus Baptist Church at 623 MLK Drive with guest speakers Bro. Michael Bowel and Pastor Henry Hawkins.

Pensacola

Pensacola’s 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will roll at 11 a.m. Monday in downtown Pensacola.

NorthEscambia.com file photos from the Cantonment MLK Day Parade, click to enlarge.



