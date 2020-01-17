Milestone Boulevard To Be Closed At Nine Mile Road Next Week

Milestone Boulevard will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road in Escambia County the week of Tuesday, January 21, following the reopening of Littleton Street.

The closure will allow crews to perform drainage work, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The work is anticipated to take seven to 10 days to complete. Traffic will be detoured to Littleton Street and Oldenburg Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and alternate route.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.