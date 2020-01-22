Make Your Mailbox Your Ballot Box

It’s less than 60 days before the Presidential Preference Primary Election, and voters can prepare now to vote by mail, according to Escambia Supervisor of Elections David Stafford.

One of three convenient ways to vote is by mail, which allows voters to avoid the lines on election day and vote from the convenience of their home. Escambia County voters will be receiving a postcard from Supervisor of Elections David H. Stafford with instructions on how to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the March, August and November elections.

Voters have several ways to make their request:

Visit EscambiaVotes.com and click the Vote By Mail tab. Follow the instructions for completing the online request form, or Contact the Supervisor of Elections office by phone (850) 595-3900, or in person, or Complete, sign, and return the postage-paid vote-by-mail request form attached to the postcard.

Vote-by-mail voters may track the status of their ballot by using the Track My Ballot feature at EscambiaVotes.com. In addition, a voter can verify their registration status, party affiliation, precinct number and polling location, and view important future election information with the Am I Registered? feature on the home page.

NorthEscambia.com photo.