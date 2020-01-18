Jury Selected In Case Of Man Accused Of Murdering Three Family Members Four Years Ago

January 18, 2020

A jury has been seated for the trial of an Escambia County man accused of the murder of three family members over four years ago.

Jury selection wrapped up Friday and  opening statements will begin Tuesday morning in the case against Donald Hartung.  He is facing three counts of first degree premeditated murder in the death of his mother and two half-brothers, Voncile Smith, John Smith, and Richard Smith. State Attorney Bill Eddins said prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.

All three bodies were found on July 31, 2015, in their home on Deerfield Drive. All three were beaten with a claw hammer and their throats slit, and Richard Smith was also shot in the head.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation first found witchcraft may have been involved in the killings. But further investigation revealed the motive may have been more financially motivated.

