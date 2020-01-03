I-10 Exit To Nine Mile Road To Be Partially Closed For Three Months

The Florida Department of Transportation plans a partial closure of a an I-10 exit ramp to Nine Mile Road that will last three months.

Exit 5 from I-10 to Nine Mile Road will be partially closed beginning Monday, January 6. Construction crews will only close the section that connects to Nine Mile Road westbound. Drivers will be able to access Nine Mile Road using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp and will be in place for approximately three months, according to FDOT.

All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.