Highway 29 Driver Trapped After Crashing Into Railroad Crossing Signal Pole

January 22, 2020

One person was injured in a crash that tied up traffic on Highway 29 in Cantonment Tuesday night.

The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro Z28 lost control on Highway 29 just south of Muscogee Road and crashed into a railroad crossing signal pole on the southbound side of the roadway near the Raceway gas station. The driver was trapped in the vehicle until extricated by firefighters using the Jaws of Life.

The driver was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital for treatment. Their name has not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates.

There was no train involved in the 6 p. m. wreck.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

