Gulf Power Is Upgrading Their Billing System. That May Cause Problems For Some Customers.

Gulf Power will upgrade their customers information and billing system, and that will cause limited functionality for some customers over the next few days.

Some customers will experience limited functionality during an upgrade of Gulf Power’s customer information and billing system, planned for Jan. 22 – 26. During normal operations, this system enables customers to gain information about their energy usage, check their balance and make a payment on their Gulf Power account.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we work to create a better customer experience,” said Marlene Santos, Gulf Power president. “We are committed to delivering the best possible service for our customers, and will work cooperatively to address any concerns that may arise during this short period of limited functionality.”

Here is an overview of what customers can expect from Jan. 22 – 26:

The initial system upgrade will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 22 . From 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on this day, the customer information system will have limited functionality and all customers will be unable to make a payment during this time. Customers will not incur any adverse impact to their account due to the timing of this transition.

From 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on this day, the customer information system will have limited functionality and all customers will be unable to make a payment during this time. Customers will not incur any adverse impact to their account due to the timing of this transition. From Jan. 23 – 26, approximately 30% of Gulf Power’s customers will continue to have limited functionality during the system upgrade. During this short window of time, the customer information system will continue to be unavailable for those customers, including the ability to make a payment or check account balance through the website or by calling Gulf Power’s customer service phone number. Again, customers will not incur any adverse impact to their account due to the timing of this transition.

The 30% of Gulf Power customers included in the system upgrade from Jan. 22 – 26 have received direct mail and, in some cases, email communication to inform them of the limited system functionality during this time.

On Jan 27, Gulf Power’s new customer experience system will be available for these customers; all other customer accounts are expected to transition to the upgraded system in late February. We will continue to communicate with customers as more information becomes available.

Gulf Power said the new system will offer: