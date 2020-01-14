Gene M. Liddell

January 14, 2020

Gene M. Liddell passed away at the age of 72, on January 8, 2020. Gene was born on February 24, 1947, to Maurice and Elfrida Liddell in Chippewa Falls, WI. He served our country in the United States Army. Gene worked as an airplane mechanic in the military. After the military, he worked as truck driver and auto/boat mechanic. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.=

Gene is preceded in death by his father, Maurice Liddell; mother, Elfrida Nazer Liddell; and sister, Beverly Way.

Gene is survived by his wife, Elelida Liddell; son, Stan Liddell; daughter, Emeline Liddell; brothers, David Dawson, Don Liddell and Paul Liddell; and sisters, Betty Bown and Diane Bickel.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Stan Liddell, Alex Liddell, Nick Liddell and Jimmy Graham.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South is entrusted with arrangements.

