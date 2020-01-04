Former Baptist Hospital Nurse Charged With Sexually Assaulting Patient

January 4, 2020

A former Baptist Hospital nurse charged Friday with performing a lewd act on a patient.

James Bemis, 71, is charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $71,000.

Bemis allegedly performed a lewd act on a male patient while he was awake in March 2019. Pensacola Police obtained a warrant and made the arrest Friday after getting DNA test results back from a laboratory.

PPD says Bemis was employed by Baptist Hospital for 46 years. He was placed on administrative leave when the the hospital learned of the allegations, and he was fired in April, according to Baptist.

