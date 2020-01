Fire Damages Cantonment Home

Fire damaged a home in Cantonment Sunday afternoon.

The fire at Booker Avenue and Booker Street was reported about 2:20 p.m. The blaze, which reportedly began in the kitchen of the small wood frame home, was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no injuries reported.

The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.