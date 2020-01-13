Findings Of NAS Pensacola Shooting Investigation To Be Announced Today

January 13, 2020

Monday afternoon, federal officials will announce findings of the criminal investigation in to the December 6, 2019, shootings onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington to make the announcement.

CNN, The Washington Post and other national news organizations are reporting that over a dozen Saudi servicemen training at U.S. military bases will be expelled from the country.

The Saudis being expelled are not directly accused of aiding Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the Saudi Air Force member who killed Joshua K. Watson, Mohammed S. Haitham and Cameron S. Walters and injured eight others.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the probe found connections to “extremist rhetoric, possession of child pornography and a failure by a small number of people to report alarming behavior by the gunman”.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 