FHP Arrests Two For Human Trafficking In Escambia County

January 1, 2020

The Florida Highway Patrol made two human trafficking arrests in Escambia County on Tuesday.

FHP troopers stopped a 2011 Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation about three miles into Florida on I-10.

During the traffic stop, troopers discovered that all occupants were foreign nationals and neither the driver nor the passengers were linked to the vehicle in which they were riding. Upon questioning, the driver became evasive.

Troopers obtained consent to search the vehicle and asked the driver and occupants to exit for their safety. During the search, two additional occupants were found hiding between the rear hatch and the third row seats. Multiple items linking the driver and front seat passenger to human trafficking were located within the vehicle.

Driver Julio Ceasar Aguilar Moreno (pictured) was charged with human trafficking and driving without a license. Front seat passenger Joe Ivan Morales Hernadez was also charged with human trafficking. Both remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The remaining occupants were turned over to the United States Customs and Border Protection.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 