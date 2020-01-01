FHP Arrests Two For Human Trafficking In Escambia County

The Florida Highway Patrol made two human trafficking arrests in Escambia County on Tuesday.

FHP troopers stopped a 2011 Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation about three miles into Florida on I-10.

During the traffic stop, troopers discovered that all occupants were foreign nationals and neither the driver nor the passengers were linked to the vehicle in which they were riding. Upon questioning, the driver became evasive.

Troopers obtained consent to search the vehicle and asked the driver and occupants to exit for their safety. During the search, two additional occupants were found hiding between the rear hatch and the third row seats. Multiple items linking the driver and front seat passenger to human trafficking were located within the vehicle.

Driver Julio Ceasar Aguilar Moreno (pictured) was charged with human trafficking and driving without a license. Front seat passenger Joe Ivan Morales Hernadez was also charged with human trafficking. Both remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The remaining occupants were turned over to the United States Customs and Border Protection.