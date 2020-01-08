Female Airlifted To The Hospital After Wreck Near Century Prison

One person was critically injured in a two vehicle crash near the Century Correctional Institution early Wednesday morning.

A pickup truck and a passenger car collided at the intersection of Tedder Road and Elsie Davis Road about 5:50 a.m. A 33-year old female was extricated from the car using the Jaws of Life and airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, Escambia County EMS and MedStar EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.