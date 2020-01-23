FDOT To Study Widening Part Of I-10 To Six Lanes; Reconstructing Nine Mile, Pine Forest Interchanges

The Florida Department of Transportation is looking to widen I-10 from four to six lanes from near the Alabama state line to west of Highway 29 and reconstruct the interchanges at Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads as diverging diamond interchanges.

FDOT will hold a Project Development and Environment Study meeting on Tuesday, February 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pine Forest United Methodist Church at 2800 Wilde Lake Boulevard. Maps, drawings and other information will be on display at the meeting. FDOT Representatives will be available to discuss the proposed improvements, answer questions, and receive comments.

This project is being developed concurrently with a separate study for the Beulah Road (County Road 99) interchange PD&E Study.