FBI Names Nine Mile Bank Robbery Suspect, Says He’s Linked To Multiple Bank Robberies

The FBI now believes they know the identity of the person responsible for the robbery of a bank on Nine Mile Road Tuesday morning, and they believe he is responsible for multiple bank robberies.

The FBI’s Knoxville Division said Friday that Timothy James Langford, age 57 of Colorado, is suspected of a bank robbery Friday in Knoxville. He was last seen driving a 2001 maroon Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

He is also the suspect in the robbery of the Synovus Bank at the northwest corner of Nine Mile Road and University Parkway about 10:20 p.m. He presented a note demanding money and walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

FBI Knoxville said he may be responsible for similar robberies in Colorado and middle Tennessee.

Anyone with information on the robberies or of the whereabouts of Landford is asked to call the FBI at (865) 544-0751 or 911.

Pictured: A Tuesday morning bank robbery suspect inside the Synovus Bank on Nine Mile Road. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.