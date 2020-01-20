Fatal Shooting Sunday Night In Escambia County Under Investigation

January 20, 2020

A man was found shot to death inside a residence in Escambia County Sunday night.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Marie Avenue off Burgess Road just before 8 p.m.  The victim’s roommate arrived home to find the front door open and the victim dead on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and no suspect has been named.

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

