Escambia Woman Gets 24 Years For Double Fatal Easter Sunday Wreck

An Escambia County woman was sentenced to 24 years in prison for a double fatal Easter Sunday wreck that claimed the life of a father and son.

State Attorney Bill Eddins said Marie Ann Simpkins previously pleaded no contest and accepted responsibility for two counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing property damage, DUI With a minor in the vehicle, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.

Simpkins caused a traffic crash April 21, 2019, in the intersection of Fairfield Drive and W Street in Pensacola which claimed the lives of 49-year old Randy Riley and his son, 22-year old Nelson Riley. Simpkins’ vehicle also hit a Nissan Murano drive by Gladys Taylor, who suffered minor injuries. Two passengers in Simpkins’ car, 19-year old Jobe Simpkins and a 4-year old, were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Prior to the crash, concerned motorists observed Simpkins driving in an unpredictable and reckless manner on Fairfield Drive The motorists had called 911 to report their concerns when the defendant ran the red light at the intersection at W Street causing the collision.

Simpkins’ son and 2-year-old grandson were occupants of her vehicle at the time of the crash. A small amount of cannabis was found in her belongings. A legal blood draw revealed Simpkins was under the influence of hydrocodone, citalopram, trazodone and tramadol at the time of the crash.