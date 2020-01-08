Escambia Sheriff Candidate Alexander Addresses Century Town Council

Democratic candidate for Escambia County Sheriff David Alexander addressed the Century Town Council Monday night.

“I am a law and order man, and I believe in things being done right,” he said. Alexander served for 32 years at the Pensacola Police Department, becoming chief in 2015. He was forced to retire two years later due to the state retirement program.

He distributed a three-page biography and introduction and told council members that he would like to meet with each one individually to discuss his candidacy and principles.

Pictured top: Democratic candidate for Escambia County Sheriff David Alexander (far left) introduces himself to the Century Town Council Monday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.