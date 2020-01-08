Escambia School Superintendent Search Forum Held At Beulah Middle, Another Thursday At Tate High

The Escambia County School District has one forum remaining for the public to share their input as the school district moves closer to advertising the school superintendent job.

The meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Tate High School cafeteria and comes on the heels of a meeting held Tuesday night at Beulah Middle School.

The forum will be facilitated by the Florida School Boards Association Search Team. All input gathered during the events will be collected and provided to the Escambia County School Board members and will be made available online.

In 2018, Escambia County voters approved an appointed, rather than elected, superintendent. Advertisements for the job are anticipated to start April 1.

Pictured: A public input forum on the selection of an appointed school superintendent was held Tuesday night at Beulah Middle Schools. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.