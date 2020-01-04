Escambia Man Gets Another 40 Years To Go With His Life Sentence For Murder

January 4, 2020

An Escambia County MAN has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 murder was sentenced Friday to an additional 40 years.

Antjuan Sanders, 19, received the additional 40 years to run consecutively with the life sentence  for additional convictions for home burglary, burglary of a vehicle and multiple grand thefts and criminal mischiefs occuring in 2016 and 2017.

In November, Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burns sentenced 19-year old Antjuan Sanders to life in state prison for the first degree murder of Susan Midyett. Because Sanders was 17 at the time of murder, he is entitled to a review of his sentence after 25 years.

On February 23, 2017, Susan Midyett was found deceased at her home on Statler Avenue.

Deputies first believed her death to be accidental, but further investigation determined that Midyett was strangled to death and her house was burglarized. Investigators said DNA evidence collected at the scene revealed Midyett had been sexually assaulted and led to the arrest of Sanders.

