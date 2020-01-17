Escambia Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Robbing And Shooting His Former Coworker

An Escambia County man was allegedly kidnapped from his home, robbed and a shot by a former coworker.

On Wednesday, Escambia County deputies were made aware that suspect Robert Robert Rodriguez, 40, had shot a man in Baldwin County and was thought to be returning to Escambia County.

Rodriguez then drove the victim to Champion Mill Road in Seminole, Alabama, shooting him in the chest and leaving him in a ditch, according to the ECSO.

Deputies later located Rodriguez’s car traveling westbound on Michigan Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. Rodriguez fled and deputies pursued. The pursuit came to an end when a “PIT” maneuver was conducted on Fairfield Drive near Chesterfield Road.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is charged with kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer at a high rate of speed. He is also expected to face charges in Baldwin County.