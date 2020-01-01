Escambia County Records 13th Residential Fire Of December

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed an additional red bulb on the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath, representing 13 structure fires during December. Last year’s campaign concluded with seven red bulbs.

The thirteenth fire occurred in the 4500 block of Lighthouse Lane on Tuesday. Escambia County Emergency Communications received a call at 11:52 a.m. about a residential structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and saw smoke and flames showing from the door of the single story house. Firefighters quickly performed an aggressive fire attack in the kitchen, which prevented further damage to the rest of the structure.

ECFR and the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations found that a faulty power supply area in the back of the dishwasher apparently caused the fire.

If your home does not have a working smoke detector, call Escambia County Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376) or (850) 436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents.