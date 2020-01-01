Escambia County Records 13th Residential Fire Of December

January 1, 2020

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed an additional red bulb on the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath, representing 13 structure fires during December. Last year’s campaign concluded with seven red bulbs.

The thirteenth fire occurred in the 4500 block of Lighthouse Lane on Tuesday. Escambia County Emergency Communications received a call at 11:52 a.m. about a residential structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and saw smoke and flames showing from the door of the single story house. Firefighters quickly performed an aggressive fire attack in the kitchen, which prevented further damage to the rest of the structure.

ECFR and the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations found that a faulty power supply area in the back of the dishwasher apparently caused the fire.

If your home does not have a working smoke detector, call Escambia County Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376) or (850) 436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 