Escambia County Names New Director Of Facilities Management

January 8, 2020

Wednesday is the first day on the job for Cassie Boatwright as the new director of Escambia County Facilities Management.

Boatwright brings 15 years of experience to Escambia County. When she served as the executive director of facilities for Bishop State Community College, she successfully restructured the department and processes to provide a more positive working environment as well as deliver services more effectively and efficiently.

“This is not just about accepting a new job in facilities– this is about doing what I love to serve Escambia County,” Boatwright said.

Most recently, Boatwright served as the dean of operations at Coastal Alabama State College where she managed all aspects of construction, maintenance, grounds and custodial operations for 14 campuses and developed bid specifications for numerous projects. Her other managerial facilities roles include director of purchasing, auxiliary, central and legal services, construction manager, director of planning and development, and assistant tribal administrator.

Boatwright obtained a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of West Florida. After gaining experience in the industry, she also earned a master’s degree in public administration, acquisition and contract administration to better equip herself to manage the bidding and legal compliance aspects of facilities management. Boatwright is also a certified governmental financial manager.

Written by William Reynolds 

 