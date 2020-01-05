Escambia County Attempted Murder Suspect Now Behind Bars

January 5, 2020

A wanted attempted murder suspect is now in the Escambia County Jail.

Phillip Isaac Bivins, 18, is also charged with using a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s was booked into the jail on Saturday where he was being held without bond.

The Pensacola Police Department responded to Bayou Boulevard after a vehicle crashed into a ditch Thursday afternoon. They discovered a person in the car had been shot three times on Tryton Circle in the county.

Bivins and the victim got into an argument over how a blunt — a marijuana cigarette — was rolled, according to the ECSO. They decided to go to Tryton Circle to settle the dispute with a fight, but when the victim arrived, Bivins allegedly shot him.

