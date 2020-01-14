Escambia County Arbor Day Tree Giveaway Is Saturday

A tree giveaway in observance of Arbor Day will be held Saturday, January 18.

Escambia County will hold its tree giveaway and public planting Saturday from 8:45 – 11 a.m. at Beulah Middle School, located at 6001 Nine Mile Road. Support for the event is provided by the Florida Forest Service, Escambia County Natural Resources Management Division and UF/IFAS Extension.

The event will begin with a tree planting ceremony at 8:45 a.m., followed by a tree giveaway and educational sessions near the school gymnasium. Parking is available on the right (west) side of the campus when entering from the front of the school. Each family will receive two free native 1-gallon trees. Species available include swamp chestnut oak, chickasaw plum, red maple and mayhaw.

Pictured: The 2019 Arbor Day tree giveaway was held at the Escambia County Extension Office on Stefani Road. File potos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.