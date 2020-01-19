Escambia County Arbor Day Tree Giveaway Held Saturday

January 19, 2020

A tree giveaway was held Saturday in observance of Arbor Day was held Saturday.

Escambia County held the tree giveaway and public planting Saturday morning at Beulah Middle School. Support for the event wass provided by the Florida Forest Service, Escambia County Natural Resources Management Division and UF/IFAS Extension with help from volunteers including the Beulah Middle School FFA and International Paper.

The event began with a tree planting ceremony followed by a tree giveaway and educational sessions. Families received two free native 1-gallon trees while supplies lasted, including swamp chestnut oak, chickasaw plum, red maple and mayhaw.

