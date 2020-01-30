Escambia County 2% Real Estate, Tangible Tax Discount Ends Friday

A 2% discount on payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends Friday, January 31, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

To receive the two percent discount, payments must be:

made online by midnight, CST, Friday, January 31, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;

mailed with a January postmark; or

left by midnight, CST, Friday, January 31, in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com to pay online 24 hours a day. The website allow customers to pay their taxes, search records, print receipts, renew vehicle and vessel registrations and many other services. Customers who decide to visit one of four offices can join the line online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.